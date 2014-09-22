China's weaker August economic data stems from adjustments: industry vice min

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is stable and a string of disappointing indicators in August stemmed partly from needed economic adjustments the country is making, a ministry website reported a top Chinese official as saying on Monday.

Mao Weiming, vice minister in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, blamed weak gains in efficiency, efforts to curb excess capacity and structural adjustments, among other factors, for causing what he called fluctuations in August data.

His remarks, made at a conference with his regional counterparts and published on the ministry’s website, echoed those of Premier Li Keqiang after industrial output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August and other data released about last month pointed to an economic slowdown.

China must not miss this opportunity to make key reforms to its industrial structure and must cut administration fees to lessen the burden on enterprises, Mao said.

He spoke to a group of officials at a conference in Zhengzhou in Henan province.