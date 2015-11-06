FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's industrial sector facing increasing pressure: ministry
#Business News
November 6, 2015 / 2:19 AM / 2 years ago

China's industrial sector facing increasing pressure: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee assembles an electric car along a production line at a factory in Qingzhou, Shandong province, China, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial sector is facing increasing downwards pressure, with weak demand, sliding investment and falling exports posing the biggest difficulties for firms, the industry ministry said on Friday.

A persistent decline in the producer price index (PPI) is adding to firms’ operational difficulties, the ministry said in a document issued ahead of a briefing in Beijing.

The ministry said it would encourage firms to merge and restructure, and continues to recommend firms look overseas for opportunities. The ministry also said it will promote automobile purchasing.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
