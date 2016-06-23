FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China industrial investment slowing amid tepid demand: deputy minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

China industrial investment slowing amid tepid demand: deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks over a bridge as smoke rises from chimneys of a thermal power plant in Shanghai February 23, 2015.Carlos Barria/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in investment in China's industry is slowing amid tepid external demand, the deputy industry minister said on Thursday.

It will require hard work to meet China's industrial growth targets for 2016, Feng Fei said, according to a statement on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's website.

China will accelerate reductions in capacity in some sectors in the second half this year, using market-based measures, he added.

Weighed down by sluggish demand at home and abroad, industrial overcapacity and faltering investment, China's economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in 2015, the coolest in a quarter of a century.

Beijing is aiming for economic growth of between 6.5-7 percent in 2016.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.