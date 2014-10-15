China September inflation slows more than expected to 1.6 percent

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 1.6 percent in September, the weakest since January 2010, adding to concerns the economy continues to lose momentum despite a raft of stimulus measures.

Inflation eased from 2 percent in August, data showed on Wednesday

The producer price index fell 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier, versus a 1.6 percent fall expected by analysts. It was the 31st consecutive monthly decline, highlighting the pressures that Chinese companies are facing as demand cools and putting increasing strain on their finances.

COMMENTARY:

TING LU, CHINA ECONOMIST AT BANK OF AMERICA-MERRILL LYNCH, HONG KONG:

“It’s in line with our forecast. We don’t really think there’s a deflation risk, the possibility for CPI to fall to negative territory.”

Lower inflation will definitely expand room for monetary policy easing, he said.

“Globally you can see oil prices have been quite cheap, have been declining, this will help China to get lower inflation, then also China’s anti-corruption campaign will also help cap consumer prices.”

LI HUIYONG, ECONOMIST, SHENYIN & WANGUO SECURITIES, SHANGHAI

”Both September inflation and factory-gate deflation data were lower than market expectations. The easing gains of non-food prices and the worsening PPI provide more evidence of a weakening economy, which means the problems of weak domestic demand and over-capacity problems are more severe than expectations.

“We expect policymakers will take more measures to stabilize the economy. The possibility of an interest rate cut is increasing in the coming months.”

LINKS

MARKET REACTION

The CSI300 Index .CSI300 of leading shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen was up 0.1 percent. The yuan CNY=CFXS was trading at 6.1273 per dollar.

BACKGROUND

-- The government has set a target for inflation this year of within 3.5 percent, the same as the previous year. Inflation in 2013 was 2.6 percent.

-- Consumer inflation has been benign this year as the economy slows, creating room for the central bank to ease policy to support growth.

-- Top policymakers have issued a steady stream of reassurances about the economy in recent days, citing among other things a strong services sector and a still resilient labor market.

-- Premier Li Keqiang said last week that China will avoid a hard landing despite worries over the real-estate market. He also said he was confident the economy would continue to grow at a “medium to high tempo”, forecasting growth of about 7.5 percent this year despite turbulence in the world economy. [ID:L3N0S7046]

-- The latest Reuters poll showed the economy likely grew at its weakest pace in more than five years in the third quarter as the property downturn weighed on demand, raising the chances of more aggressive policy steps that may include cutting interest rates.