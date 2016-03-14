China completes investment of $817.8 billion yuan on key projects

BEIJING (Reuters) - China completed investment of 5.3096 trillion yuan ($817.83 billion) on 11 types of key projects by the end of January, the country’s state planner said in a briefing on Monday.

The types of key projects include information networks, environmental protection, transportation and clean energy, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The NDRC also said that it approved 15 investment projects worth 34.1 billion yuan in February.