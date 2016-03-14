FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China completes investment of $817.8 billion yuan on key projects
March 14, 2016 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

China completes investment of $817.8 billion yuan on key projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk past a road construction site in Beijing, China, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China completed investment of 5.3096 trillion yuan ($817.83 billion) on 11 types of key projects by the end of January, the country’s state planner said in a briefing on Monday.

The types of key projects include information networks, environmental protection, transportation and clean energy, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The NDRC also said that it approved 15 investment projects worth 34.1 billion yuan in February.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry

