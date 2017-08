BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top economic planner approved two projects on Friday with a total investment value of 54.69 billion yuan ($8.34 billion), according to a statement published on the National Development and Reform Commission website.

The projects include a 134-kilometre (83-mile) highway in the northeastern province of Jilin and a 362-kilometre high-speed railway that will run through northern Shanxi province and neighboring Henan province.