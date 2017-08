A view of the construction site of the new Kunming South Railway Station in Chenggong District of Kunming, Yunnan province, April 14, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top economic planner last month approved 18 fixed asset investment projects valued at 59.4 billion yuan ($8.95 billion) in total, according to a statement issued by the National Development and Reform Commission at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.