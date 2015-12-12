FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China November investment growth unchanged at 10.2 percent year-on-year, tops forecasts
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

China November investment growth unchanged at 10.2 percent year-on-year, tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The China World Trade Center Tower III (C) and other buildings are seen in Beijing's central business district, China, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fixed-asset investment growth was flat at 10.2 percent year-on-year in the January-November period, slightly beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted investment growth would come in at 10.1 percent, compared with 10.2 percent posted the prior month.

Industrial output growth quickened to 6.2 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, surprising analysts who expected a rise of 5.6 percent on an annual basis, from the same level of growth the prior month.

Retail sales quickened to 11.2 percent.

Analysts had predicted a rise of 11.1 percent on an annual basis after an 11 percent increase the prior month.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.