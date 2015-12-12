China November investment growth unchanged at 10.2 percent year-on-year, tops forecasts

The China World Trade Center Tower III (C) and other buildings are seen in Beijing's central business district, China, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fixed-asset investment growth was flat at 10.2 percent year-on-year in the January-November period, slightly beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted investment growth would come in at 10.1 percent, compared with 10.2 percent posted the prior month.

Industrial output growth quickened to 6.2 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, surprising analysts who expected a rise of 5.6 percent on an annual basis, from the same level of growth the prior month.

Retail sales quickened to 11.2 percent.

Analysts had predicted a rise of 11.1 percent on an annual basis after an 11 percent increase the prior month.