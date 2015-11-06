FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Li says shift to consumer-driven economy is hard process: state media
November 6, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

China's Li says shift to consumer-driven economy is hard process: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a business summit attended by South Korean President Park Geun-hye and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Seoul November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-je/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Moving China from an investment-driven economy to one led by consumption is a painful and hard process, Premier Li Keqiang said in an editorial published in the official People’s Daily newspaper on Friday.

China will continue to pursue effective investment, Li said, as conditions are currently in place to do so, including ample social funds and a relatively high aggregate savings rate, according to the paper. Li said plans are afoot to increase spending on infrastructure in the west of the country.

The Premier reiterated that China’s economy needs to grow at 6.5 percent a year until 2020, in order to meet the government’s target of doubling the nation’s per capita GDP from the 2010 level.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
