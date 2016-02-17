FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China approves $8.3 billion of fixed-asset investment projects in January
#Business News
February 17, 2016 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

China approves $8.3 billion of fixed-asset investment projects in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner approved 21 fixed-asset investment projects totaling 54.1 billion yuan ($8.29 billion) in January, a spokesman for the organization said at a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

The approved investment included 29.7 billion yuan in energy projects, and 11 billion yuan in the transportation sector, the National Reform and Development Commission (NDRC) said.

The NDRC also said it had completed investment of 5.06 trillion yuan in projects ranging across eleven major engineering categories in 2015.

China approved 280 fixed asset investment projects worth 2.52 trillion yuan in 2015, the NDRC said last month.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
