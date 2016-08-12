FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

China's economy still faces downward pressure, slowing investment growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy is still in a period of adjustment and facing downward pressure, a spokesman for the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Investment growth is slowing, statistics bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun told reporters after the bureau published China's July activity indicators.

The decline in private investment growth is not only related to a lack of market access to services and emerging industries, but also related to funding, policy implementation challenges, Sheng added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
