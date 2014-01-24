FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China unemployment rate 4.05 pct at end Q4 2013 -labor min
January 24, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

China unemployment rate 4.05 pct at end Q4 2013 -labor min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee adjusts a price tag of tissues at a supermarket in Hefei, Anhui province January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s urban unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.05 percent at the end of December 2013 from 4.04 percent three months earlier, the country’s labor ministry said on Friday.

Li Zhong, spokesman of the Human Resources and Social Security Ministry, told a media conference that China’s jobless rate was around 4.1 percent for the whole of 2013.

China aims to keep its registered urban unemployment rate below 4.6 percent in 2014, unchanged from its target for 2013.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
