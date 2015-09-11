China August new loans fall as lending to support stock market fades

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 809.6 billion yuan ($127.04 billion) of new loans in August, less than expected as the impact of the government’s massive stock market rescue on the financial system faded.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast banks made 900 billion yuan of new loans last month as the stock market rout showed signs of easing.

Banks had made 1.48 trillion yuan ($232.24 billion) of new loans in July, the highest monthly reading since 2009.

Economists believe that figure was heavily inflated by Beijing’s move to pump billions into equity markets through banks and other agencies to avert a full-blown crash, and did not signal any improvement in weak loan demand in the broader economy.

Indeed, loans extended to non-bank financial institutions skyrocketed to 886 billion yuan ($139.03 billion) in July, accounting for the lion’s share of new lending (60 percent) that month.

Excluding such loans, new lending actually fell month on month in July.

In contrast in August, net new lending to non-bank financial institutions declined by 54.6 billion yuan.

“August new bank lending eased to normal after last month’s surge and M2 stayed at relatively high levels, indicating the central bank had kept its loosening monetary policy stance to support the struggling economy,” said Zhou Jingtong, analyst at the Bank of China in Beijing.

Growth in broad money supply (M2) in August was 13.3 percent year-on-year, equal to July’s 13.3 percent. Economists had predicted 13.2 percent growth.

As sluggish demand leaves them with more idle capacity, many Chinese companies are in no mood to take on new loans for expansion and complain real borrowing costs are still too high, despite five interest rate cuts by the central bank since November.

Morever, banks are becoming more cautious about lending as the slowing economy leads to a sharp increase in bad loans.

“Monetary policy is relatively loose. But we should note that it’s difficult for large amount of money to enter the real economy and the problem of high borrowing costs cannot be resolved quickly,” said Li Huiyong, economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.

“I expect 25-50 bps cuts in interest rates and one RRR cut each month by the end of the year.”

Total social financing, a broader measure of net new credit, rose to 1.08 trillion yuan ($169.46 billion) n August from 718.8 billion yuan in July. Rises in bond financing (up 94.1 billion yuan on the year) and trust loans (up 83.2 billion yuan) led the increase.

Weighed down by soft demand at home and abroad, industrial overcapacity and weakening investment, China’s economic growth is expected to slow to 7 percent this year, its weakest pace in a quarter of a century, from 7.3 percent in 2014.

Some economists believe current growth levels are already much weaker than official data suggest.

In addition to interest cuts, the PBOC has also trimmed banks’ reserve requirements (RRR) to support flagging growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

More reductions are expected in both interest rates and reserve requirements, but analysts say the flood of money released into the system by further RRR cuts may only serve to replace capital that is flowing out of the country, rather than go toward new loans for companies which would support the economy.

The People’s Bank of China devalued the currency by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11, sending shockwaves through global financial markets, and has been intervening regularly since then to stem fears that the government wants the yuan to weaken even further.