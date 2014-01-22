FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to deepen reforms and keep policy stable: Premier Li
January 22, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

China to deepen reforms and keep policy stable: Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives an address during a news conference with French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (not pictured) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to deepen reforms and keep policy consistent to ensure stable economic growth this year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China will also take more forceful measures to boost employment in 2014, Li said in a written address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, posted on the Davos official Weibo microblog.

The basic tone of economic policies this year is to boost steady growth and promote reforms and innovations, he wrote.

“We will pay more attention to helping narrow the wealth gap between urban and rural areas. We will take more forceful measures to boost employment and help poor people, to improve social justice and let the fruits of economic development trickle down to more of our people,” Li wrote.

Li’s comments came after data on Monday showed China’s economy grew 7.7 percent for the whole of 2013, narrowly beating market predictions for growth to hit a 14-year low of 7.6 percent.

Reporting By Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
