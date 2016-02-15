FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese premier says economy faces great challenges, new uncertainties
#Business News
February 15, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese premier says economy faces great challenges, new uncertainties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy faces great challenges and new uncertainties brought about by the global economic environment and various countries’ ailing stock markets, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.

As well as maintaining stable levels of employment, China must be highly vigilant and maintain financial market stability, Li said.

Li’s comments were published in state media in an article picked up by China’s official government website.

The comments come after China reported economic growth of 6.9 percent for 2015, its weakest in 25 years. A slew of economic indicators has sent mixed signals to markets at the start of 2016 over the health of China’s economy.

“The current international market’s continued downturn puts great pressure on China’s economy,” Li said.

But he said there was still great potential and plenty of room to maneuver given the country’s high savings rates.

The stock market and exchange rate fluctuations of the past year have provided lessons for China, Li said. These included issues with internal management, timely and effective responses, and taking the initiative at a technical level.

Earlier on Monday, official data showed China’s yuan-denominated exports were down 6.6 percent in January from a year earlier.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
