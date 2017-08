China's Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the First World Conference on Tourism for Development at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 19, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that implementation of the value-added-tax reform should ensure that the tax burden is reduced for firms across all sectors, state TV reported on its official microblog.

Li made the comments during a visit to Hubei province in central China.