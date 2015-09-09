FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Premier Li: No basis for continued yuan devaluation
#Business News
September 9, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

China Premier Li: No basis for continued yuan devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that the recent adjustment in the yuan was “very small” and that there is no basis for continued devaluation in the currency.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Dalian in northeastern China, Li also said Beijing did not devalue the yuan in order to stimulate the country’s exports.

China’s near 2 percent devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 surprised global financial markets, stoking fresh concerns about its slowing economy and heavy selling of the currency.

Reporting by Gerry Shih; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill

