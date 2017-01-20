FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
In light of Liaoning, China to take more action to prevent falsification
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 7 months ago

In light of Liaoning, China to take more action to prevent falsification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011.David Gray/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will take further action to prevent falsification of fiscal data, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website on Friday.

    The ministry made the comment in response to questions on a data falsification scandal in the traditional "rustbelt" Liaoning province, whose government said in its annual work report this week that it had falsified reporting of fiscal data from 2011 to 2014, according to state-owned People's Daily.

    Liaoning's falsification of fiscal data during the period "impaired central government's judgment on the province's economic situation and misled central policy", the ministry said.

It said it would closely supervise local fiscal revenue situations in provinces including Liaoning and intensify monitoring.

Reporting by Nicholas Heath and Yawen Chen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.