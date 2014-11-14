China October lending down sharply, signals deeper fourth-quarter slowdown

100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The amount of new loans issued by Chinese banks fell by more than a third in October, adding to signs of faltering demand in the world’s second-largest economy which could prompt Beijing to unveil fresh stimulus measures.

The decline came after some banks reported bad loans rose at their fastest clip in two years in the third quarter, while deposits shrank, limiting their ability to lend and highlighting growing strains on the financial system as activity cools.

Chinese banks made 548.3 billion yuan ($89.5 billion) worth of new loans in October, data showed on Friday, missing market expectations of 650 billion yuan and well below 857.2 billion yuan in September.

Taken together with earlier data for October, the credit numbers point to a further loss of momentum in the economy in the fourth quarter, and growing risks that the government will miss its 7.5 percent annual growth target.

Analysts expect further support measures from the government and central bank in coming months, as a flurry of steps announced earlier in the year appear to be losing their punch.

“This points to weak investment and will exert downward pressure on growth,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, an economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

“The result means less inflation pressure going forward and opens the door to continued targeted monetary easing.”

The data follows on the heels of weak factory output and fixed asset investment released on Thursday, further cementing the view that the Chinese economy is on track to grow at its weakest pace in 24 years.

The government has thus far avoided the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus used to rev up growth in the wake of the 2008/09 global financial crisis, which left behind mountains of debt.

Instead, authorities have rolled out more modest stimulus measures this year, most recently approving more than 693.3 billion yuan in infrastructure projects and pumping 769.5 billion yuan into banks via a “medium-term lending facility” to keep borrowing costs down.

Broad M2 money supply rose 12.6 percent in October from a year earlier, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website, trailing market expectations of 12.9 percent and the second weakest pace in 2-1/2 years.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.2 percent from a year earlier, also undershooting forecasts of 13.3 percent.

China’s total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 662.7 billion yuan in October, versus 1.05 trillion yuan in September.

However, most economists believe the government will hold off on more aggressive action such as an interest rate cut unless conditions deteriorate sharply.

Top officials have repeatedly said Beijing can tolerate lower growth so long as employment rates remain high.