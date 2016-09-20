FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China central bank may provide low-cost loans to support green financing: paper
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

China central bank may provide low-cost loans to support green financing: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013.Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank may provide low-cost loans to banks to help them finance environmental projects, the official Securities Times reported on Tuesday, quoting the central bank's chief economist.

"The central bank might consider using broad re-lending tools such as the PSL to support financial institutions' medium- and long-term green finance projects," the paper quoted Ma Jun, chief economist of the central bank's research bureau, as saying at a conference on green bonds.

The pledged supplementary lending program (PSL), initiated in 2014, is mainly designed to help the central bank boost lending to specific sectors by offering low cost loans to state-owned policy banks.

The central bank has pledged to offer policy support, including re-lending and interest subsidies, to help banks boost loans for green projects.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.