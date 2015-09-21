China's market fluctuations are short term: vice finance minister

Chinese Vice-Minister of Finance Yaobin Shi (R) waits to meet with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (not pictured) during the IMF/World Bank 2014 Spring Meeting in Washington on April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s stock market and foreign-exchange fluctuations are short term and the country can maintain a medium to high economic growth rate, China’s Vice Finance Minister Shi Yaobin said on Monday.

Shi was speaking to reporters after concluding talks with British finance minister George Osborne, who is on a visit to Beijing.

A string of downbeat activity data combined with wild price swings in the stock markets and a surprise currency devaluation in August have fueled fears that the Chinese economy may be slowing more sharply than was expected earlier, putting Beijing’s 2015 growth target of 7 percent at risk.