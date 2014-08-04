China repeats promise to increase investment, speed up reforms

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase investment in areas including the property sector, while authorities will advance wide-ranging economic reforms such as changing the fiscal and pricing systems, the country’s powerful economic planning agency said on Monday.
The remarks from the National Development and Reform Commission were a reiteration of existing government policies.
China’s economy grew slightly faster than expected in the second quarter at 7.5 percent as a burst of government stimulus paid dividends. But analysts said Beijing will likely need to offer further support to meet its growth target for 2014, especially if a downturn in the property market worsens.
