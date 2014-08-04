FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China repeats promise to increase investment, speed up reforms
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 4, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

China repeats promise to increase investment, speed up reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man rows a boat on a river in front of new properties in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase investment in areas including the property sector, while authorities will advance wide-ranging economic reforms such as changing the fiscal and pricing systems, the country’s powerful economic planning agency said on Monday.

The remarks from the National Development and Reform Commission were a reiteration of existing government policies.

China’s economy grew slightly faster than expected in the second quarter at 7.5 percent as a burst of government stimulus paid dividends. But analysts said Beijing will likely need to offer further support to meet its growth target for 2014, especially if a downturn in the property market worsens.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.