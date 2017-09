The national flag of China flutters behind a fence of the headquarters of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in Beijing, in this picture taken July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy faces increasing downward pressure in 2015 while the country pushes forward reforms to keep economic growth stable, the top economic planning body said on Wednesday.

Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), made the comments in an internal meeting, according to a statement on its website, www.sdpc.gov.cn.