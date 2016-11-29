FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China to further open up upstream oil and gas sector by 2020
November 29, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 9 months ago

China to further open up upstream oil and gas sector by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will open up its upstream oil sector further between 2016 and 2020, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the vice minister of the Ministry of Land and Resources.

The world's largest energy consumer will introduce private investment in upstream prospecting and push forward reforms of the oil gas prospecting system, Xinhua reported.

In addition, China will also open up the upstream uranium prospecting sector and allow private capital in the markets.

China aims to add 5-8 mega oilfields with at least 100 million tonnes of reserves and 5-10 natural gas reserves with at least 100 billion cubic meters of deposit by 2020.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen, editing by David Evans

