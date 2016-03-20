China central bank head: recent data shows significant easing in capital outflows

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s recent data has showed a significant easing in capital outflows from the country as concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy abate, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday.
Some short-term speculative money may be leaving China, a reversal of the trend a few years ago when China saw big capital inflows, Zhou told a high-level economic forum in Beijing.
But such outflows are not worrisome, he added.
