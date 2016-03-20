FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank head: recent data shows significant easing in capital outflows
March 20, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

China central bank head: recent data shows significant easing in capital outflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, answers a question at a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing, China, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s recent data has showed a significant easing in capital outflows from the country as concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy abate, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday.

Some short-term speculative money may be leaving China, a reversal of the trend a few years ago when China saw big capital inflows, Zhou told a high-level economic forum in Beijing.

But such outflows are not worrisome, he added.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

