FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's economy will face similar situation in 2016 as in 2015
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 19, 2016 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

China's economy will face similar situation in 2016 as in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee works on an assembly line producing electronic cars at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by BAIC Group, in Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Picture taken January 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy will face a similar situation in 2016 as in 2015, the head of the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Wang Baoan, who heads the National Bureau of Statistics, told a news briefing that economic growth would remain stable this year.

The economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, while full-year growth was 6.9 percent, roughly in line with the government’s target of around 7 percent but the slowest pace of expansion for China in a quarter of a century.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.