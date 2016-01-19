China's economy will face similar situation in 2016 as in 2015

An employee works on an assembly line producing electronic cars at a factory of Beijing Electric Vehicle, funded by BAIC Group, in Beijing, China, January 18, 2016. Picture taken January 18. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy will face a similar situation in 2016 as in 2015, the head of the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Wang Baoan, who heads the National Bureau of Statistics, told a news briefing that economic growth would remain stable this year.

The economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, while full-year growth was 6.9 percent, roughly in line with the government’s target of around 7 percent but the slowest pace of expansion for China in a quarter of a century.