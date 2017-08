Copper cathodes are seen inside a warehouse near Yangshan Deep Water Port, south of Shanghai March 23, 2012.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's copper output rose 7.6 percent to 4.03 million tonnes in the first half of 2016 from a year ago, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed on Wednesday.

Aluminum output fell 1.9 percent to 15.32 million tonnes in the first six months, data showed.