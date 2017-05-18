FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China April diesel, gasoline output lowest since Sept
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 18, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 3 months ago

China April diesel, gasoline output lowest since Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's gasoline and diesel output in April fell to its lowest since September, with gasoline registering its first year-on-year drop in more than two years, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Gasoline output fell 4 percent from a year earlier to 10.46 million tonnes, its first decline since February 2015, while diesel production eased 0.6 percent to 14.55 million.

The data reflected lower refinery runs as some large state-owned refineries conducted planned oil plant maintenance and crude oil output continued to drop.

Please click on <O/CHINA6> for previous tables.

(Oil output in metric tonnes and natural gas in billion cubic meters)

April yr/yr pct

Refinery output

Diesel 14,550,000 -0.6

Fuel Oil 2,190,000 4.4

Gasoline 10,460,000 -4.0

Kerosene 3,250,000 2.2

Liquefied 3,010,000 3.8

petroleum gas

Naphtha 2,730,000 -0.3

Refinery

throughput

Crude Oil 44,450,000 -0.6

Domestic

Production

Crude oil 15,990,000 -3.7

Natural gas 12.2 15

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.