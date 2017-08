A man works in the Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co. factory in Qinhuangdao in the QHD economic development zone, Hebei province, China December 2, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's industrial output is likely to grow around 6 percent in 2017, just like it did this year, a state-run newspaper quoted Chinese industry minister Miao Wei as saying on Monday.

The Economic Information Daily, in its microblog, said the minister made the projection at a conference.