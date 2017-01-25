FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank says no limits on legitimate cross-border yuan payments
January 25, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

China central bank says no limits on legitimate cross-border yuan payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vendor holds Chinese Yuan notes at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has not set any quotas or limits on legitimate cross-border yuan receipts and payments, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank will strengthen its macro prudential management of cross-border capital flows, the bank said on its official account on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social network.

The central bank will urge financial institutions, including banks, to improve service to help promote healthy development in the cross-border yuan business, it added.

Reporting by China monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

