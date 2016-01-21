China central bank injects money into banking system ahead of Lunar New Year

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it has injected money via the overnight, 7-day and 1-month standing lending facility (SLF) to keep adequate liquidity in the banking system ahead of Lunar New Year.

The interest rate for the overnight, 7-day and 1 month SLF is 2.75 percent, 3.25 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, the People’s Bank of China said on its official Weibo account, without giving the exact date and size of the operation.