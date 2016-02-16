China central bank issues guidance to support growth of industries

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank issued a slew of measures on Tuesday to support steady growth of industries as the economic slowdown weighed on a spectrum of sectors.

The People’s Bank of China will guide steady growth in credit and money supply and use various tools to maintain adequate liquidity, it said in a document jointly issued with seven other top ministries and regulators.

It would also step up disposal of bad assets and slash lending to zombie firms, the central bank said.