China central bank says to keep reasonable growth in credit and social financing
April 1, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

China central bank says to keep reasonable growth in credit and social financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that it would maintain prudent monetary policy to ensure reasonable growth in credit and social financing.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), in a statement summarizing the first-quarter monetary policy committee meeting, reiterated it would use various monetary policy tools flexibly to maintain appropriate liquidity.

The PBOC said it would continue to push forward reforms on interest rates and the exchange rate.

Reporting by China minitoring team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

