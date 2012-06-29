China cities picked for pilot pension scheme: regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Cities in China have already been selected to take part in a pilot tax-deferred pension scheme, Xiang Junbo, Chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), said on Friday without naming them.

Xiang also told a financial forum in Shanghai the CIRC would promote disaster insurance in rural areas to boost rural financing.

The state-backed China Securities Journal reported on Thursday China is likely to introduce preferential tax policies on pension funds within the year aimed at spurring investment in equity and bond markets.

The government hopes the new scheme will beef up China’s pension system and cut the public cost of supporting the ageing population. Economists estimate that the gap between future liabilities and assets of China’s pension funds now stands at 18.3 trillion yuan ($2.87 trillion).