FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to modernize and improve fiscal and tax systems
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 29, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

China to modernize and improve fiscal and tax systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will modernize and improve its fiscal and tax systems in the next five years, state new agency Xinhua news said on Thursday, citing a communique released by the Communist Party at the conclusion of a party plenum this week.

China will also reform and improve its oversight framework to help development of the country’s financial markets, according to Xinhua.

The Party’s leadership concluded its meeting on Thursday to finalize the 13th Five-Year Plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.