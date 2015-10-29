China to modernize and improve fiscal and tax systems

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will modernize and improve its fiscal and tax systems in the next five years, state new agency Xinhua news said on Thursday, citing a communique released by the Communist Party at the conclusion of a party plenum this week.

China will also reform and improve its oversight framework to help development of the country’s financial markets, according to Xinhua.

The Party’s leadership concluded its meeting on Thursday to finalize the 13th Five-Year Plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020.