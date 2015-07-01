FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese premier confident China can reach 7 percent GDP growth goal
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese premier confident China can reach 7 percent GDP growth goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - China can achieve its economic growth target of around 7 percent in 2015 despite a slowdown since the beginning of the year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

“Through our hard work, we have the ability and confidence to achieve our target of around 7 percent growth for this year,” Li told the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

Li said China had faced a slowdown since the beginning of the year but that the world’s second-largest economy had many policy options to deal with it.

“We will adopt measures appropriately at an appropriate time,” he said.

He earlier said quantitative easing (QE) measures were not the only way to boost an economy, saying a streamlined administration, proper competition and a better business environment for foreign investors were key.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.