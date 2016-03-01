FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China February official manufacturing PMI falls to 49.0, activity shrinks more than expected
#Business News
March 1, 2016 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

China February official manufacturing PMI falls to 49.0, activity shrinks more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers direct a crane lifting newly-made steel bars at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China’s manufacturing sector shrank more than expected in February, an official survey showed on Tuesday, adding pressure on policymakers to provide additional stimulus for the cooling economy.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 49.0 in February, down from the previous month’s reading of 49.4 and below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.3.

Late on Monday, China’s central bank reduced the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the fifth time since Feb. 2015, as regulators move to get more cash into the system to cushion painful structural reforms.

Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

