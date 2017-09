China official manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in March

Workers direct a crane lifting newly-made steel bars at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in March, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to hopes that downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy is easing.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in March, compared to the previous month’s reading of 49 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.3, which would have marked the seventh straight month of contraction.