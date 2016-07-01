China official manufacturing growth stalls in June, PMI eases to 50.0

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China’s manufacturing sector stalled in June, an official survey showed on Friday, in line with market expectations that factories are slowly losing momentum.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 50 in June, compared with the previous month’s reading of 50.1 and right on the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 50.0.