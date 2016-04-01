FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China official manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in March
April 1, 2016 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

China official manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers direct a crane lifting newly-made steel bars at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in March, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to hopes that downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy is easing.

The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in March, compared to the previous month’s reading of 49 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.3, which would have marked the seventh straight month of contraction.

Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim COghill

