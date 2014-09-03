FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's August HSBC services PMI rebounds to 17-month high
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2014 / 1:52 AM / 3 years ago

China's August HSBC services PMI rebounds to 17-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s services sector expanded at the strongest pace in 17 months in August as new business rebounded after a sharp slowdown in July, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

The services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by HSBC/Markit jumped to 54.1 in August - the strongest reading since March 2013 - from a nine-year low of 50.0 in July.

A reading above 50 in PMI surveys indicates an expansion in activity while one below that threshold points to a contraction.

A sub-index measuring new business hit a 19-month high of 53.9 in August, but sub-indices measuring employment and outstanding business retreated, painting a mixed picture.

“The economy still faces downside risks to growth in the second half of the year from the property sector slowdown. We think policymakers should use further easing measures to help support the recovery,” said Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at HSBC.

Earlier on Wednesday, China’s official PMI services index for August was reported as 54.4, compared with July’s six-month low of 54.2.

Activity in China’s vast factory sector cooled in August as foreign and domestic demand slowed, two surveys showed on Monday, spurring new calls for more policy easing to prevent the economy from stumbling once more.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.