FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China services industry growth steady in November: HSBC PMI
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2013 / 1:59 AM / 4 years ago

China services industry growth steady in November: HSBC PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Clerks wait for customers inside Wenzhou Private Lending Service Center, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Wildau Gabriel

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s services industry grew at a steady pace in November, a private survey showed on Wednesday, a further indication of strength in the world’s second-largest economy as the government embarks on a sweeping restructuring drive.

The HSBC/Markit services PMI stood at 52.5 in November, little changed from October’s 52.6 and above the 50 line that separates expansion from contraction.

On Tuesday a government PMI survey of the services industry showed growth holding near a one-year high.

Growth in new orders eased from October’s seven-month peak, pointing to a possible softening ahead, the HSBC/Markit survey found.

“Service sectors maintained a steady pace of growth in November, translating into the third consecutive month of employment expansion,” said Hongbin Qu, chief economist for China at HSBC.

“However, the moderation of new business and prices-charged growth implies that the underlying growth momentum started to soften.”

The economy has regained some momentum since mid-year after a protracted slowdown. While it was expected to lose steam as the effect of government support measures faded, activity has remained resilient into the December quarter.

That is seen strengthening the government’s hand to push ahead with its ambitious agenda of reshaping the economy to boost domestic consumption at the expense of the traditional drivers of exports and investment.

The services industry accounted for 45 percent of China’s gross domestic output in 2012, and it overtook manufacturing as the country’s biggest employer in 2011. It has weathered the global slowdown much better than the factory sector.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector dipped slightly to 56 in November from a 13-month high of 56.3 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was still comfortably above the 50 point threshold, and follows two other PMI surveys this week that showed a pick-up in activity for manufacturers last month.

The official survey is weighted towards bigger and state-owned firms and tends to come in higher than the HSBC survey, which focuses on smaller and private businesses.

Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.