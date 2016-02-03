China Jan services index rises to six-month high: Caixin

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China’s services sector expanded at its fastest pace in six months in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, helping to offset weakness in the vast manufacturing sector that has weighed on the world’s second-largest economy.

The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 52.4 in January from a 17-month low reading of 50.2 in December. The monthly increase in the index was the largest since August 2014.

A reading above the 50-point neutral level signifies an expansion on a monthly basis, while one below that points to a contraction.

A sub-index measuring employment rose at its strongest rate in six months to 51.8 from 51.3 a month earlier, while the new business sub-index also edged up, indicating employers in the services sector created more jobs to meet stronger business needs.

However, overall prices charged continued to hover in deflationary territory for a fifth consecutive month.

The resilient services sector could help offset some downward pressure on an economy where tepid demand from both home and abroad, and its effect on manufacturing, is weighing on growth.

In 2015, the contribution from the services sector to GDP climbed to 50.5 percent, surpassing 50 percent for the first time. Services’ contribution to overall GDP was 10 percentage points higher than the contribution from the secondary industry, suggesting the economy may be transitioning from the previous investment-driven model.

China’s leaders have flagged a “new normal” of slower growth as they look to shift the economy to a more sustainable, consumption-led model.

He Fan, chief economist at Caixin Insight Group, said the fast expansion of the services sector indicated a better economic structure.

“The government should continue to deepen reform, relax administrative controls and reduce restrictions on market entry for service providers,” He said.

“This will release the potential of the services sector and help improve the economic structure.”

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing survey on Monday showed the factory sector shrank for an 11th consecutive month in January.

A composite Caixin output index covering both manufacturing and services rose to just above 50 in January, suggesting the prolonged downdraft from industrial sector weakness was offsetting nearly all of the strength in services.

The Caixin survey focuses more on small- and medium-sized private firms, in contrast to the official manufacturing gauge, which focuses more on larger state-owned firms.

The official manufacturing PMI showed manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace since August 2012, while the official non-manufacturing PMI index also suggested services slowed from December.

China’s economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015, the weakest pace of growth in a quarter of a century. Some analysts believe real growth is even lower, and they expect the rate of expansion to slow further this year.