FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China services growth slows in December
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 1, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 8 months ago

China services growth slows in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A waitress sleeps as she take a break at a restaurant located in the Pudong financial district of Shanghai July 8, 2013.Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's services sector expanded in December at a slower pace than in the previous month, an official survey showed on Sunday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 54.5 in December, compared with the previous month's reading of 54.7, but well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China is counting on growth in services to offset persistent weakness in exports that is dragging on the world's second-largest economy.

The economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year growth target, fueled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and a red-hot property market.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.