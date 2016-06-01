China May official services PMI falls to 53.1

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China's services industry continued to expand in May but at a slower pace than the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.1 in May, compared with the previous month's reading of 53.5 but still well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The official manufacturing PMI for May was unchanged at 50.1.