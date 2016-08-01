China's July official services PMI rises to 53.9 from June's 53.7

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China's services industry expanded in July at a faster pace than the previous month, an official survey showed on Monday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.9 in July, compared with the previous month's reading of 53.7 and well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China is counting on growth in services to offset persistent weakness in manufacturing that is dragging on the economy.