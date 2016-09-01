China official services PMI expands at slightly slower pace in August

An employee works at a JD.com logistics centre in Langfang, Hebei province, November 10, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China's services industry expanded again in August, but at a slightly slower pace than in the previous month, an official survey showed on Thursday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 53.5 in August, compared to the previous month's reading of 53.9 and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China is counting on growth in services to offset persistent weakness in manufacturing and exports that is dragging on the world's second-largest economy.