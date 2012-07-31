FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to step up policy fine-tuning in second-half: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 31, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

China to step up policy fine-tuning in second-half: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up policy fine-tuning in the second half to support economic growth, although there are signs of stabilization in the economy, the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday quoted Premier Wen Jiabao as saying.

Wen affirmed the government’s resolve to maintain its long-standing controls on the property sector.

The government will take steps to improve the domestic investment environment and diversify its export market, Xinhua cited President Hu Jintao as saying.

Hu was also quoted as saying that China would increase fiscal and monetary policy support to the economy in the second half of the year.

Hu and Wen made the comments in round table discussions with business leaders and academics, including former World Bank chief economist Justin Lin, according to Xinhua.

The comments are broadly in line with official pro-growth statements made in the wake of first half GDP data which showed the economy in the second quarter of 2012 had expanded at its slowest pace in more than three years.

Reporting by Langi Chang, Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.