China economy sound, slowdown desirable says central bank

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic situation is generally sound, with a slowdown in growth a desirable outcome of macroeconomic adjustments, Liu Shiyu, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China said in a speech on Thursday.

Liu, speaking at a seminar in Beijing, reiterated a long-standing statement from the central bank that support for economic growth must be balanced by the need to curb inflation.

China’s government has said repeatedly that it wants to steer growth lower to complete structural economic reforms after three decades of breakneck development that has seen annual growth average 10 percent.

Investors though are concerned that Beijing’s timing is off and that the planned slowdown for reform could be derailed by a global economic downturn that has sapped overseas orders for exports from China’s vast factory sector.

China’s annual economic growth could ease to 7.4 percent in the third quarter - the seventh consecutive quarter of slowdown, before picking up to 7.6 percent in the final three months, according to the latest Reuters poll.

The central bank said on Tuesday that it will “fine tune” policy to cushion the economy against global risks while closely watching the possible impact from recent policy loosening in the United States and Europe.

The central bank cut interest rates twice in June and July and lowered banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) three times since late 2011, but it has opted to pump short-term cash into money markets to ease credit strains, a move analysts say reflect it concerns about renewed property and inflation risks.