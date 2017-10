A Chinese national flag is seen at the headquarters of the central bank of China in Beijing February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that it will increase policy flexibility to support the economy while pushing reforms to make the yuan more responsive to market forces.

In the first quarter monetary policy implementation report, the People’s Bank of China pledged to ward off inflationary risks even though the country’s economic recovery was not solid, it said.